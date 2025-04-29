Dump truck driver remains in critical condition after serious crash on I-93 in NH

A 35-year-old New Hampshire man remains hospitalized in critical condition after a serious crash on Interstate 93 over the weekend.

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to a report that a dump truck went off the side of I-93 south in Canterbury and collided with a tree around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they joined a group of Good Samaritans who had stopped to help the driver. But the driver was trapped as a result of severe damage to the truck.

The driver, identified by police as Tyler Bragdon, of Raymond, was eventually freed by firefighters and taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later transferred to Massachusetts General Hospital, where police said he remains in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation determined that the durmp truck, which was towing an industrial woodchipper, was headed south in the travel lane when, for reasons that remain under investigation, the truck crossed into the high-speed lane before going off the left side of the road and striking multiple trees in the median of the highway.

The crash remains under investigation by state police. Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Tyler Griffin at Tyler.L.Griffin@DOS.NH.GOV.