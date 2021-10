A dump truck rolled over as it was entering Interstate 95 in Woburn, Massachusetts, closing an on-ramp Wednesday.

The crash closed the on-ramp from Route 38.

A person was taken to the hospital, but there wasn't immediate word on their condition.

Police haven't offered any details on the crash, but images from the scene showed the overturned truck spilled what appeared to be gravel on the median.