Dumpling Daughter in Cambridge's Kendall Square Is closing

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Dumpling Daughter

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Late last year, it was reported that a trio of Chinese restaurants known for their dumplings would be expanding to South Boston, and now we have learned that this is actually more of a move, as one of its outlets is shutting down.

According to a source, Dumpling Daughter in the Kendall Square section of Cambridge is closing its doors, with a picture sent showing a note out front at the Ames Street spot saying "thanks for giving our dumplings a home for the last 5 years! We're moving to Southie on 6/30." As mentioned earlier, the new location of Dumpling Daughter will be opening in the former Lee Chen's space at 475 W Broadway, joining existing locations in Weston and Brookline's Coolidge Corner, though it was originally thought to be a fourth location rather than a move.

The address for the Kendall Square location of Dumpling Daughter is 73 Ames Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for all locations is at https://www.dumplingdaughter.com/

[Earlier Article]
Dumpling Daughter to Open in South Boston

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

