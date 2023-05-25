Dumpling Garden Is Opening in Somerville's Winter Hill Neighborhood

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of Chinese and Japanese restaurants north of Boston that are known for their dumplings will be joined by a third just north of the city.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Dumpling Garden is opening in Somerville, moving into a space on Broadway in the city's Winter Hill area. Once it opens, the new outlet will join others in Danvers and Saugus, and based on the menus there, it could be offering such options as dumplings, buns, lo mein, chow mein, sushi, and more.

The address for the new location of Dumpling Garden in Winter Hill is 273 Broadway, Somerville, MA, 02145. The website for all locations is at https://www.dumplinggardenus.com/