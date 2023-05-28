Local

boston restaurant talk

Dumplings, Cider, Music and More: This Week's Food News

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Artifact Cider Project

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 22 and May 28, 2023.

Artifact Cider Project Is Closing The Station in Central Square in Cambridge
A craft cider company that is based in Western Massachusetts is shutting down its Cambridge taproom.
Urban Wild Plans to Open at Hood Park in Charlestown
A restaurant, bar, and bowling alley is on its way to a new mixed-use development just off Route 93.
Dumpling Garden Is Opening in Somerville's Winter Hill Neighborhood
A pair of Chinese and Japanese restaurants north of Boston that are known for their dumplings will be joined by a third just north of the city.
The Bohemian Club Plans to Open in Salem
A local musician is looking to open a dining spot on the North Shore.
Nubian Markets Opens in Roxbury
A new cafe, butchery, and grocery store that focuses on being a community center of sorts has come to a Boston neighborhood that has been seeing its share of redevelopment of late.
