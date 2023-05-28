Dumplings, Cider, Music and More: This Week's Food News

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between May 22 and May 28, 2023.

Artifact Cider Project Is Closing The Station in Central Square in Cambridge

A craft cider company that is based in Western Massachusetts is shutting down its Cambridge taproom.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Urban Wild Plans to Open at Hood Park in Charlestown

A restaurant, bar, and bowling alley is on its way to a new mixed-use development just off Route 93.

Full Story



Dumpling Garden Is Opening in Somerville's Winter Hill Neighborhood

A pair of Chinese and Japanese restaurants north of Boston that are known for their dumplings will be joined by a third just north of the city.

Full Story



The Bohemian Club Plans to Open in Salem

A local musician is looking to open a dining spot on the North Shore.

Full Story



Nubian Markets Opens in Roxbury

A new cafe, butchery, and grocery store that focuses on being a community center of sorts has come to a Boston neighborhood that has been seeing its share of redevelopment of late.

Full Story

NOTE: Leslie Hurwitz, who is the father of Marc (the founder of this site) is currently dealing with health issues and needs your help. Please donate if you can at https://gofund.me/76d8ba28, thanks!