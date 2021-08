Dunkin' is kicking off this football season in New England with a new Patriots-inspired doughnut, the company announced Wednesday.

The Forever NE doughnut has vanilla frosting red and blue sprinkles, inspired by the team’s iconic uniform.

It will be for sale across New England during the football season.

Also Wednesday, Dunkin' announced that Patriots Devin McCourty and Kyle Van Noy will star in two commercials for the company.