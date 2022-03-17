Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dunkin

Dunkin' Giving Away $1K, Celtics Tickets During St. Patrick's Day Celebration in Boston

The Canton-based coffee chain is hosting a celebration at the Dunkin' store located at 59 Causeway Street

dunkin-donuts-AP110727023936
AP Images

Dunkin' is celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Boston with some shamrockin' festivities.

The Canton-based coffee chain is hosting a celebration at the Dunkin' store located at 59 Causeway Street.

During the special in-store event between 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., fans can test their luck with the chance to win prizes, including one of 10 pairs of Boston Celtics tickets. One grand prize winner will be randomly selected to win $1,000 and a pair of tickets to an upcoming Celtics home game.

Lucky, the Boston Celtics mascot, and Cuppy, the Dunkin' mascot, will both be on-site to take pictures with fans between 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

DunkinBOSTONCauseway Streetst patricks day
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us