Dunkin' Owner Inspire Brands Launching $2.6M ‘Ghost Kitchen'

How significant is the "ghost kitchen" trend? America's second-biggest restaurant company is getting in on the action.

Inspire Brands Inc., the company that owns Dunkin', Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco and Sonic Drive-In, is launching a new venture called Alliance Kitchen in Atlanta's Westside. Alliance Kitchen will operate out of Suite 1 at 1425 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, according to a building permit application filed with the city.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

A roughly 7,500-square-foot space will be converted into a "catering and food-service kitchen with a public lobby for food delivery services," per the filing. In addition to the public lobby, the facility will offer "dedicated short-term parking stalls." Construction on the space is estimated to cost $2.6 million, according to the filing.

Read more on Boston Business Journal