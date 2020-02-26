Local
Dunkin’ Rolls Out ‘Snackin’ Bacon’, and It’s Pretty Much Exactly What It Sounds Like

The coffee chain revealed its new on-the-go bacon snack

By Abby Vervaeke

For years, Americans have found unique ways to use bacon. Now, Dunkin' is hopping on the trend.

The coffee chain unveiled its new Snackin’ Bacon with Sweet Black Pepper Wednesday morning.

Snackin’ Bacon comprises of eight half-slices of bacon and is served in a sleeve. It combines sweet and savory flavors with a sweet black pepper seasoning.

"With its classic flavors featured in everything from toothpaste to vodka, bacon is a phenomenon. But, at Dunkin’, we believe the best way to enjoy bacon is simple: eat it," Dunkin' wrote in a blog post.

Customers will be able to order the on-the-go snack at participating stores nationwide starting today.

