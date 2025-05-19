New Hampshire

Ambulance carrying child in critical condition is hit at NH intersection

The incident was reported about 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Route 4 and Madbury Road, which the ambulance was driving through with its siren and lights on, Durham police said.

By Asher Klein

Two images showing a damaged SUV and ambulance after they crashed in Durham, New Hampshire, on Monday, May 19, 2025.
Handout

An ambulance carrying a child in critical condition was hit by an SUV at an intersection in Durham, New Hampshire, on Monday morning, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, including the child who was being taken to the hospital, but another ambulance had to be brought in to complete the trip, according to Durham police.

The incident was reported about 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Route 4 and Madbury Road, which the ambulance was driving through with its siren and lights on, police said. It was hit on left rear wheel by a Subaru being driven by 62-year-old Hawaii resident Greg Aguera.

Images from the scene shared by police show an SUV with a damaged front and wheel damage to the ambulance.

Investigators were still looking into the crash Monday afternoon, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone would face charges. Police asked anyone with information or video of the crash to contact Officer Chloe Scott by email, at cscott@ci.durham.nh.us, or by calling 603-868-2324.

This article tagged under:

New HampshireDurham
