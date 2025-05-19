Ambulance carrying child in critical condition is hit at NH intersection

An ambulance carrying a child in critical condition was hit by an SUV at an intersection in Durham, New Hampshire, on Monday morning, police said.

No one was injured in the crash, including the child who was being taken to the hospital, but another ambulance had to be brought in to complete the trip, according to Durham police.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The incident was reported about 9:13 a.m. at the intersection of Route 4 and Madbury Road, which the ambulance was driving through with its siren and lights on, police said. It was hit on left rear wheel by a Subaru being driven by 62-year-old Hawaii resident Greg Aguera.

Images from the scene shared by police show an SUV with a damaged front and wheel damage to the ambulance.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Investigators were still looking into the crash Monday afternoon, and it wasn't immediately clear if anyone would face charges. Police asked anyone with information or video of the crash to contact Officer Chloe Scott by email, at cscott@ci.durham.nh.us, or by calling 603-868-2324.