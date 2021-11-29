Local

BOSTON

During Hanukkah Celebration, Boston Jewish Community Pushes Back Against Anti-Semitism

More than 2,000 attacks were aimed at Jewish people in the last year, and on the second night of Hanukkah, members of the Jewish community in Boston marked a renewed fight against anti-Semitism

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

On the second night of Hanukkah, members of the Jewish community in Boston gathered to celebrate the festival of lights, with a renewed fight against anti-Semitism.

"We are shining a light on anti-Semitism and coming together to say 'No, we will not tolerate Jew hatred or any hatred,'" said Marc Baker, CEO of Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

A coalition of Jewish organizations has just launched Shine A Light, a national initiative to raise awareness about anti-Semitism in classrooms, in the workplace, and in the community.

The campaign coincides with Hanukkah, when candles are lit each evening.

"When we light candles to chase away darkness, it should inspire us to feel hope as well as commit us to take action and push back against the forces of hate and evil," said Ambassador Meron Reuben, Consul General of Israel to New England.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, anti-Semitic acts remain at historically high levels.

Just last year, there were more than 2,000 attacks aimed at Jewish people in the U.S. This includes assault, vandalism and harassment.

In Boston, Rabbi Shlomo Noginski was stabbed just this summer.

"We know that anti-Semitism is not a problem for Jews to fight, and it's not a problem Jews can solve," said Jeremy Burton, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council. "It is a challenge for civic leaders, it is a challenge for society."

BOSTONMassachusettsanti-semitismhateHanukkah
