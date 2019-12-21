Christmas

During the’Super Bowl of Shopping’, Shoppers Flood Malls

Northshore Mall will have extended hours to ease the rush

By Cassy Arsenault

Store managers say that today is the Super Bowl of shopping, and with six fewer days to get all that shopping done before Christmas, there are even more last-minute shoppers than normal.

While online shopping is convenient, the deadline to guarantee delivery before Christmas Eve has come and gone.

"It's hectic, it's crazy," Jose Lopez said.

At the Northshore Mall, stores will open early on Sunday to make it easier on shoppers. The mall opens up at 8 a.m. and will close at 11 p.m.

"Tomorrow morning is probably one of the best-kept secrets as far as shopping. We open early," Mark Whiting, the mall's general manager. "We'll wrap up on Tuesday at 6 (p.m.) and we will put another year behind us."

