3 hurt in crash on Mass. Route 3

Three people were rushed to the hospital from a car crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Images from the crash showed what appeared to be a pickup truck in the woods along the highway. A Duxbury fire spokesperson said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened between exits 22 and 27.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The three people who were hospitalized had to be removed from their vehicle.

Avoid Rt 3 south. Multi car MVA between exits 22 and 27. Three people were trapped, extricated and transported to the hospital. Duxbury, Pembroke, and Marshfield assisted in transporting the patients.#DXFD pic.twitter.com/sKAQ1mIadn — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) August 21, 2024

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.