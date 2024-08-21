Duxbury

3 hurt in crash on Mass. Route 3

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash

By Asher Klein

A vehicle in the trees near Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Three people were rushed to the hospital from a car crash on Route 3 in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, fire officials said.

Images from the crash showed what appeared to be a pickup truck in the woods along the highway. A Duxbury fire spokesperson said the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened between exits 22 and 27.

The three people who were hospitalized had to be removed from their vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash. NBC10 Boston has reached out to police for more information.

