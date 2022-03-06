Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Duxbury

Duxbury Firefighters Rescue Dog That Fell Through Ice

Duxbury Fire Department

Tukka the Labradoodle is home safe, thanks to the swift actions of firefighters in Duxbury, Massachusetts.

Firefighters were called to the scene after the dog reportedly fell through the ice. According to Duxbury Fire, one of their firefighters donned a survival suit and went into the frigid waters to rescue him.

Fire officials say the Tukka the dog has been reunited with his owner.

Duxbury Fire posted the incident to Twitter and offered a reminder to the public.

"The only safe ice is at the rink," the department tweeted.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Duxbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us