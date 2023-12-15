Duxbury mom set for hearing in case over children's killings

The woman accused of murder in the deaths of her three children at their Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January is due for a hearing Friday.

Lindsay Clancy, who was ordered held without bail as she is treated at a mental health facility, is set for a pre-trial conference Friday afternoon at Plymouth County Superior Court. She's pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in the death of her three young children.

Clancy is accused of strangling her three young children to death at their home on Jan. 24. She survived slitting her own wrists and neck and a jump out of a window, prosecutors have said. At an October court appearance from Tewksbury Hospital, she remained paralyzed from the suicide attempt.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Newly-released court documents show what police were searching for after children were killed in their Duxbury home.

Clancy's husband, Patrick Clancy, was out of the house at the time the children were strangled — allegedly in a calculated attempt to buy time for the killings. Prosecutors have said Lindsay Clancy tied exercise bands bands around the children's necks.

Prosecutors have said that journals obtained from the Clancy home offer a glimpse into Lindsay's life.

“She details her life, her children's life, her mental state, what medication she was taking. Her writing as clear, precise and articulate," a prosecutor said in court. "She did write the day before killing her children, that she had quote a touch of postpartum anxiety about returning work."

Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, has blamed post-partum depression for the crimes and said she was overmedicated at time.

“She continued to see the doctor, she continued to complain about the effects the medication was having on her," he's said.

Get updates on what's happening in Massachusetts to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston also learned that two nights before the crime, the couple had been at another couple's home for dinner and those friends told investigators that "Lindsay seemed fairly normal, mostly quiet on her phone and keeping to herself."

A mental health professional interviewed Clancy and found she was suffering from depression.

The murder cases against Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children in Duxbury, are putting mental health in the spotlight.