E. Coli Detected in Mansfield Drinking Water, Boiling Order in Effect

The town of Mansfield, Massachusetts issued an order to its residents on Sunday to begin indefinitely boiling their water after E. coli bacteria was detected in the town's drinking water.

The bacteria was first discovered in a water sample collected on Wednesday, September 7, and the town of Mansfield was informed on Friday, September 9, according to town officials.

The order doesn't only apply to Mansfield residents. Town officials said that residents of Foxboro, Massachusetts who use Mansfield Water Division's Water should also boil their water. These Foxboro neighborhoods include:

• E. Belcher from the landfill to Spring Street

• Spring Street from E. Belcher to the Town Line

• Souza Avenue

• Barros Lane

• 131 Morse Street

Town officials said that Mansfield's Department of Public Works complex at 500 East St. would temporarily serve as a free water handout station, where Mansfield residents could receive clean water from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, and 2-7p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The only requirement is proof of identification to verify residence in Mansfield, such as a driver's license or a utility bill.

Residents have been told by town officials to boil any drinking water for at least a minute, and food establishments in Mansfield have been ordered to boil their water for at least five minutes.

Mansfield officials have also ordered residents to throw away any ice, beverages, uncooked food or baby formula that were made after September 7.

Town officials said the order will stay in effect until the town receives three daily negative tests, and they anticipate the contamination to be resolved by Friday, September 16.

The town is currently investigating the cause of the contamination, and has increased chlorine levels in the town's water for the time being, officials said.