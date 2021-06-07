Early Dismissals, School Closures Due to Heat

Many Massachusetts school districts are sending students home Monday and Tuesday as oppressive heat continues over the next couple of days.

Worcester Public Schools will dismiss students three hours early on Monday and Tuesday due to the heat wave, school officials announced Sunday.

Along with the high temperatures, the lack of air-conditioning in schools and rules against water fountain use due to COVID-19 led to the decision, according to a tweet from Worcester Public Schools.

The heat wave is expected to peak on Monday with temperatures in the 90s.

In addition to the early dismissals, there will be no half-day morning or afternoon preschool on Monday and Tuesday, according to the school district.

Head start buildings will open at the regular time at close at 12:30 p.m. on both days, according to school officials. Students will be provided water, but the district recommends that children bring additional water to school.

Most students in Wellesley public schools have an abbreviated day Monday and Tuesday as well. School officials cited concerns of oppressive heat while the students are required to wear masks. However, Wellesley High School is air conditioned, so students have a full school day Monday.

Conversely, in Stoneham, the high school does not have air conditioning. Stoneham high school students are the only ones in that town with an early dismissal Monday and Tuesday.

Lexington Public Schools will let students out early Monday and Tuesday as well, while Lowell Public Schools announced they would release students two hours early Monday. Lowell parents are encouraged to be on the look-out for information about Tuesday.

School officials in Manchester, New Hampshire posted on Twitter that their buildings are not equipped for the sustained extreme heat. Temperatures in the buildings are already in the low 90s, officials said, so Manchester students have no school today.

The district has yet to determine what to do Tuesday.

