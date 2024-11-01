Early in-person voting ends Friday for Mass. voters

We are in the final stretch of this presidential race -- now just four days out from Election Day.

And for voters here in Massachusetts, Friday is the last day for early voting. The countdown is truly on.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

You still have until the end of the day to vote early in person, although times vary by community. More than 500,000 have already done so across the state.

"After Tuesday, we're suggesting to people that they take them either to the community drop box or they take them to their local city or town offices such as this," Galvin said. "That way they make sure they get their ballot in and counted."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

As for mail-in ballots, Secretary of State William Galvin said more than 1 million of those have been sent in. If you still have a mail-in ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 5 to return it in person or put it in a drop box. Those ballots are then secured in vaults and cannot be counted until polls close. The state has also taken steps to make sure drop boxes are more secure.

If you send your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by Election Day.