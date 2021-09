Massachusetts state police say two people have died in a crash in Granville.

The single-vehicle crash happened early Saturday morning when a car driven by 21-year-old Justyn Trempe went off the road. Both Trempe and a passenger, 23-year-old James Novak, died at the scene. Both were from Granville.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The crash remains under investigation.