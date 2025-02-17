Massachusetts

Early-morning fire burns through 2 buildings in Worcester

No injuries were reported

By Marc Fortier

Two buildings were damaged in an early-morning fire in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in a 3-story building on Stoneland Road. The strong winds and icy conditions made the blaze especially difficult for firefighters to battle.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The building where the fire started was evacuated, and the flames eventually extended to the roof of the house next door before it could be knocked down.

No injuries were reported.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us