Early-morning fire burns through 2 buildings in Worcester

Two buildings were damaged in an early-morning fire in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. in a 3-story building on Stoneland Road. The strong winds and icy conditions made the blaze especially difficult for firefighters to battle.

The building where the fire started was evacuated, and the flames eventually extended to the roof of the house next door before it could be knocked down.

No injuries were reported.