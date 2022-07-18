Early-Morning Fire in Brockton Displaces 11 Residents

Firefighters moved quickly to knock down an early morning blaze in Brockton on Monday, though 11 residents have still been displaced as a result of the fire.

The Brockton Fire Department said it responded to a scene on Ames Street shortly after midnight, extinguishing the flames in about 10 to 15 minutes. No injuries were reported to anyone on the scene of the six-unit apartment building, which officials say has both water and smoke damage.

Two units were heavily affected, fire officials said. The fire is believed to have started in a unit on the second floor in the living room.

The quick actions of a mother who lives on the first floor of the building, Chele Casimir, were critical in ensuring every resident got out safely.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"I go back Inside and grab my passport, grab everything I could and tell them 'get out,' and then I went back inside and tried to wake up everybody on the second floor," Casimir said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation as firefighters continued to check for hotspots on the scene.