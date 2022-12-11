Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening.

But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Plainfield: 3"

Chesterfield: 2"

Otis: 2"

Leicester: 1.8"

Ludlow: 1.5"

Hampden: 1.3"

Oxford: 1"

West Springfield: 1"

Kingston: 0.9"

Fitchburg: 0.8"

Lexington: 0.7"

Sturbridge: 0.7"

Granville: 5.5"

Southwick: 4.5"

Westfield: 4.5"

Ludlow: 2.5"

Northampton: 2.5"

Rowe: 2.5"

East Longmeadow: 2.0"

Agawam: 1.3"

Grafton: 1.3"

Foxboro: 1.2"

Cambridge: 1.0"

Lexington: 1.0"

Westerly: 0.5"

Check back later for updated totals.