Snowfall Totals: How Much Has Fallen Where You Live?

Some towns had already seen 3 inches fall as of 5 p.m. Sunday

By Marc Fortier

Wooden ruler stuck into snow bank to measure depth.
Getty Images

Snow has begun falling across parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Sunday evening.

But how much snow did your town get? Here's an early look at Sunday's snowfall totals as of 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Plainfield: 3"

Chesterfield: 2"

Otis: 2"

Leicester: 1.8"

Ludlow: 1.5"

Hampden: 1.3"

Oxford: 1"

West Springfield: 1"

Kingston: 0.9"

Fitchburg: 0.8"

Lexington: 0.7"

Sturbridge: 0.7"

Granville: 5.5"

Southwick: 4.5"

Westfield: 4.5"

Ludlow: 2.5"

Northampton: 2.5"

Rowe: 2.5"

East Longmeadow: 2.0"

Agawam: 1.3"

Grafton: 1.3"

Foxboro: 1.2"

Cambridge: 1.0"

Lexington: 1.0"

Westerly: 0.5"

Check back later for updated totals.

