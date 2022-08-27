Local

Early Voting For State Primaries Begins

Massachusetts residents are headed to the polls Saturday to vote early in the state primaries, and for the first time they can do it on a weekend.

Every city and town across Massachusetts must have voting hours for at least one day this weekend, due to a new voting access law that has made weekend sessions mandatory for the September 6 Primary.

Vote by mail is also an option. So far, as many as 250,000 voters in Massachusetts have already cast their ballots. 

Saturday is also the last day to register to vote or change party enrollment. The deadline to register in person is 5p.m., or online by midnight.

Visit VoteinMA.com to find the voting hours by community.

