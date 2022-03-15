Earrings for Ukraine: Fitchburg Woodworker Uses Skills to Fundraise

Seeing devastating images on the news, Michelle DiCastro was moved to do something for the people of Ukraine.

Her skill is woodworking, so she’s selling handmade earrings.

In one day she has received dozens of orders, not just from local buyers but around the world.

“It’s just a simple heart with a line down the middle,” she explained of her design.

They’re painted blue and yellow, the national colors of Ukraine.

DiCastro started her business creating items for her nursery. As the mother of three young children, she said watching families separated by the war breaks her heart.

“It just crushes me, like you know these are people that were like us a month ago and now their husbands are staying behind to fight a war probably within their minds (thinking) ‘I’m most likely not returning to my family,’” she said.

She started selling the earrings with 100% of the proceeds benefiting UNICEF and their work helping children and families in Ukraine.

“And they are just taking their kids in complete survival mode and going leaving everything behind it’s just unimaginable,” she said.

Within the first day, she sold more than 60 pairs, raising more than $700. Her goal is to sell 400 pairs.

“My little bit might not change the world, but if everybody does a little bit it could be a big change,” she said.

At the end of the month she will join other local makers in a larger fundraiser, each offering what they can to provide some help.