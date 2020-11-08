Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
earthquake

Earthquake Reported in Massachusetts on Sunday Morning

By Chris Gloninger and Marc Fortier

Generic earthquake quake temblor
Getty Images

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled parts of southern New England just after 9 a.m. on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered in Bliss Corner, a section of Dartmouth. Numerous NBC10 Boston viewers in Massachusetts and Rhode Island reported feeling the tremors.

There were no preliminary reports of injuries or damage.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 22 mins ago

Census Takers Say They Were Told to Enter False Information

Decision 2020 2 hours ago

Mayor Marty Walsh to Speak About Biden's Election Win Today

The quake was shallow, which enhances the possibility of minor damage and is likely felt across a larger area.

On the earthquake magnitude scale, it's considered a "light" earthquake, which is often felt but only causes minor damage.

"Around 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning we felt what was an earthquake," viewer Greg Levanduski said. "It lasted about 20 seconds, started as a rumbling noise then the house started shaking."

Viewer Dorrie Stapleton said she felt it as far north as Wakefield, Massachusetts.

"About 2 minutes ago I felt a heavy deep rumbling and my entire house in Hopkinton shook," added Raymond Jerome.

"We just had an earth tremor," said Victor Rebello of South Dartmouth. "The house shook and glass rattled. No apparent damage."

"I live in Douglas Ma and i don't know about anyone else in the area but I do believe we had just experienced a small earthquake as our house slightly shook and we heard a faint rumbling," said Amy Cundall. "Lasted for just a few seconds but was clearly felt."

This article tagged under:

earthquakeMassachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us