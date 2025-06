A person's body was found near a trail in East Boston Tuesday morning, police said.

There were no signs of foul play on the body, reported near the corner of South Bremen and Marginal streets, near the start of the Mary Ellen Welch Greenway Trail, before 7 a.m., according to Boston police. No one has been arrested.

Investigators were still looking into what led to the death of the person, identified only as female. Police didn't say what's suspected to have led to her death.