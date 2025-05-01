Boston police seek help identifying suspect carrying machete in armed robbery

One man has been arrested after a convenience store was robbed in East Boston on Wednesday, and police are seeking the public's help identifying a second man who was carrying a machete during the incident.

Boston police say officers on routine patrol in the area were flagged down by an employee about an armed robbery that occurred at the East Coast Variety, located at 67 Bennington Street.

The victim, who was visibly distressed, pointed toward two males who were walking ahead, according to police. One of the men, later identified as 51-year-old Josein Cruz, of Boston, was detained; the other man got away.

Police allege the suspects stole cash from the register, which they damaged, as well as other merchandise. They also allegedly took the victim's cell phone and the store's landline phone in order to prevent the victim from calling for help.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Seek Public’s Help Identifying Individual in Armed Robbery Investigation https://t.co/1auFpALUek pic.twitter.com/lA8KnvhDXC — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 1, 2025

According to police, Cruz, who was reported to have shown a gun during the robbery, stole a significant amount of cash, lottery tickets and various store items.

While officers were conducting a pat frisk, they recovered what appeared to be a firearm near Cruz's right ankle, but it was later determined to be a BB gun.

Cruz attempted to get away but was quickly apprehended, police said. A search of him resulted in the recovery of an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency in various denominations; an unscratched lottery ticket; a four-pack of Zyn nicotine pouches; an unopened brownie; and a cordless landline phone.

Once he received medical attention for a non-life threatening injury, Cruz was arrested. He's expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court on several charges included armed robbery while masked, assault with a dangerous weapon, aggravated witness intimidation, and unlawful possession of a firearm. It's not immediately clear if he's obtained an attorney.

An investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4234.