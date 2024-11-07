Crane collapse damages boat at marina in East Boston

A crane working at a marina in East Boston dropped its load onto a boat below during a collapse Thursday morning, fire officials said.

According to fire officials at the scene, the crane was moving the barge into the water at the Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina when one corner of it came loose, causing the load to crash down onto a boat below. No one was hurt, but the collapse damaged the crane. A second crane has been called in to stabilize the first crane and move the barge back where it belongs.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The damaged boat, seen partially submerged under a section of barge, leaked fuel into the harbor, fire officials said. A hazmat team is working to remediate the problem.

NBC10 Boston A closeup of a boat damaged by a collapsed barge in East Boston on Thursday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.