Firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home in East Boston

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a triple-decker home in East Boston Thursday morning.

Boston Fire posted on X that they were called to the building on Saratoga Street around 5 a.m. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, according to firefighters.

The heavy fire has been knocked down, but crews remain on scene and more details were not immediately available.

Heavy fire knocked down, there are exposure buildings on both side of the fire building affected by the fire. pic.twitter.com/FaP9llgZZU — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 20, 2025

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.