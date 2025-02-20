East Boston

Firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home in East Boston

Boston Fire said crews were called to the building on Saratoga Street around 5 a.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

Flames shooting out of a building in East Boston on Feb. 20, 2025.
Boston Fire

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a triple-decker home in East Boston Thursday morning.

Boston Fire posted on X that they were called to the building on Saratoga Street around 5 a.m. The fire spread to all three floors of the building, according to firefighters.

The heavy fire has been knocked down, but crews remain on scene and more details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

