A fire station in East Boston was evacuated Thursday evening due to a chemical issue.

The Boston Fire Department described a Level 3 hazmat situation at the firehouse on Sumner Street, with high levels of hydrogen cyanide and hydrogen sulfate detected.

Firefighters were ordered out of the station, but no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the situation is under investigation, fire officials said.