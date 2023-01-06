Local

EAST BOSTON

East Boston Man Charged With Keying Dozens of Cars

Santos Moscoso, 47, is being charged with 38 counts of destruction of property over $1,200

By Irvin Rodriguez

An East Boston man has been arrested in connection with vandalizing dozens of cars.

The suspect, identified as Santos Moscoso, 47, was arrested on Thursday, according to Boston Police.

His arrest was possible after the release of several security videos showing a man walking around several vehicles on Bremen Street in East Boston and apparently scratching them with a sharp object.

Residents are fed up after multiple incidents of vandalism in a month.
Police say he is being charged with 38 counts of destruction of property over $1,200. 

He is set to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

