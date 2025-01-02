Boston

Shooting in East Boston leaves person with life-threatening injuries: police

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Marion and Paris streets about 6:07 p.m., police said

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a shooting in East Boston on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A person was shot and seriously wounded in East Boston Wednesday night, police said.

The person who was wounded as life-threatening injuries, according to police. No arrests have been made.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Marion and Paris streets about 6:07 p.m., police said. Officers found the wounded person, who was rushed to the hospital.

Police didn't immediately say what they suspect led to the shooting.

