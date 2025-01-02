Shooting in East Boston leaves person with life-threatening injuries: police

A person was shot and seriously wounded in East Boston Wednesday night, police said.
The person who was wounded as life-threatening injuries, according to police. No arrests have been made.
The shooting was reported at the intersection of Marion and Paris streets about 6:07 p.m., police said. Officers found the wounded person, who was rushed to the hospital.
Police didn't immediately say what they suspect led to the shooting.
