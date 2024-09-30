East Bridgewater man charged in road rage incident

A driver is accused of hitting another car and then trying to hit multiple pedestrians during what police described as a road rage incident in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Alan Eugene Stec, 61, was arrested on multiple charges, including assault and reckless driving, after the incident Sunday afternoon. According to police, Stec intentionally hit another vehicle while driving in the 500-block of Washington Street, then tried to run down several people who were on foot.

When police arrived they found the damaged vehicle, which they said fled from officers, driving onto a lawn and into a backyard. The driver, later identified as Stec, eventually got out of his vehicle and tried to run off. Officers said they had to Tase him because he refused to stop for officers.

Stec was taken to the hospital for evaluation and booked at the police station. He was held on a $250,000 bail pending arraignment in Brockton District Court on Monday.

More details were not immediately available.