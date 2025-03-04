East Bridgewater

Registered sex offender accused of filming showering woman at Mass. YMCA

Abidan Rivera's record shows he's been convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior in 2017, 2018 and 2019

By Asher Klein

A registered sex offender was arrested after being identified as the man who filmed a woman in the shower at a YMCA in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, this weekend, police said.

Abidan Rivera, a 42-year-old from Brockton, was arrested Monday at his workplace in Middleborough on charges of photographing, videotaping or electronically surveilling someone nude or partially nude, according to East Bridgewater police.

Police began investigating on Sunday at the YMCA on Plymouth Street, where someone reported a suspicious man taking footage of a woman in the shower, police said. They didn't share more details about the allegations, but said that Rivera was identified as the man, leading to an arrest warrant being secured.

Rivera is a level 2 sex offender — his record shows he's been convicted of open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

