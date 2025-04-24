New Hampshire

NH woman seriously injured after crashing into parked truck

Erin Baker, 53, of South Hampton, New Hampshire, was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries, state police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

New Hampshire State Police

A 53-year-old woman had to be flown to the hospital after she apparently crashed into a parked truck in East Kingston, New Hampshire, Wednesday afternoon.

State police say they responded around 12:26 p.m. to a report of a serious crash on South Road and found a 2015 Jeep Patriot and a 1994 International 9200 6x4 truck, as well as one woman with serious injuries.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say the driver of the Jeep -- Erin Baker -- was traveling southbound on South Road when the Jeep she was in left its lane of travel, crossed the roadway and collided with the rear-end of the stationary 6x4 truck.

Baker was transported by medical helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

There was no one in the truck at the time of the crash.

Police haven't said why Baker's Jeep crossed over the centerline. All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Kevin LeDoux at Kevin.P.LeDoux@dos.nh.gov.

