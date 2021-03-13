Local

East Providence Police Launch Body Camera Pilot Program

The volunteers have been trained how to use and will test equipment from several vendors

The East Providence Police Department is launching a body-worn and in-car camera pilot program.

Six members of the department, both patrol officers and supervisors, have volunteered to wear body cameras during a trial period that starts Tuesday. The department said in a statement the trial period is expected to last three to four months.

The goal is to create better transparency between the department and the community.

The volunteers have been trained how to use and will test equipment from several vendors so they can properly assess the effectiveness of each vendor’s products.

