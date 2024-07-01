Boston

Eastbound traffic shut down on Boston stretch of Mass. Pike after truck crash

By Matt Fortin

A truck crash has closed down the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Monday morning.

The crash, reported by the Mass. Department of Transportation at around 11:15 a.m., caused injuries and also a fuel spill at Exit 131, which is the Cambridge Street on-ramp in Allston.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

An aerial image showed traffic in the area at a standstill.

It's unclear how long eastbound traffic will be closed on the Mass. Pike.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us