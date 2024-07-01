Eastbound traffic shut down on Boston stretch of Mass. Pike after truck crash

A truck crash has closed down the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston Monday morning.
The crash, reported by the Mass. Department of Transportation at around 11:15 a.m., caused injuries and also a fuel spill at Exit 131, which is the Cambridge Street on-ramp in Allston.
An aerial image showed traffic in the area at a standstill.
It's unclear how long eastbound traffic will be closed on the Mass. Pike.