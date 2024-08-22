5 in custody after shots fired in Brockton set off chase that ended in Easton

Five people were taken into custody after a report of shots fired in Brockton, Massachusetts, set off a police chase that ended in the neighboring town.

Brockton police say their officers first responded to the reported gunfire around 4:15 p.m. near Fitzpatrick Circle. Officers followed an SUV that fled from the scene into Easton, where it crashed on Route 138.

Four people tried to run from the SUV, but they were captured by Brockton and Easton officers, Brockton police say.

Investigators say they recovered three guns at the Easton crash scene and a fourth when they arrested a fifth suspect on Chatham West Drive in Brockton.

The case remains under investigation. It was not immediately clear what charges the suspects will face.

More details were not immediately available.