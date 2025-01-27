New charges in shooting of teenage girl at Easton apartment complex

A teenager who was previously arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a teenage girl at an apartment complex in Easton, Massachusetts, earlier this month is now accused of pulling the trigger.

Anthony Lopes, an 18-year-old from Brockton, was re-arrested Monday on four new charges, the Bristol County Attorney's Office said: assault and battery by discharging a firearm, armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a high-capacity firearm.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Lopes was initially arrested in the hours after the Tuesday, Jan. 14, shooting on gun possession charges and was held on $25,000 cash bail. He was due to face the new charges in Taunton District Court Monday afternoon; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police swarmed an apartment complex in Easton, Massachusetts, after a girl was shot in the face in what's believed to be a targeted attack.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The 16-year-old Lopes allegedly shot at the Avalon Easton complex, where she lives, was hit in the face, authorities have said. She was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center, then flown to a Boston hospital with what were initially described as life-threatening injuries, though her condition was later upgraded to stable.

The girl remained in serious but stable condition at a Boston hospital, Easton police said Monday.

Investigators connected Lopes to the case through a citation on a vehicle found abandoned in the area, and he was initially arrested in Brockton over a firearm allegedly found in his possession.