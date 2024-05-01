Easton

‘Potential human remains' found in Easton, police say

Police in Easton, Massachusetts, say remains found in a brook off Summer Street are being tested

By Asher Klein and Mike Pescaro

Police investigating a residential area in Easton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.
Remains that are believed to be human were found Wednesday afternoon in a residential area of Easton, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Officers responded around 12:50 p.m. to a report of "potential human remains" in a brook off Summer Street, Easton police said.

Officers were seen in the yard of a house on Summer Street near Black Brook Road.

State and local police responded to the scene, which was processed by investigators.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will test the remains to confirm they are human, police said.

Easton police said in an earlier statement that there was no active threat amid the investigation.

"Residents should expect to see a presence of uniformed officers and investigators for the next several hours," police said at the time.

