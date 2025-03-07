Easton

Man indicted in killing of his grandmother in NH, allegedly by hammer

Joshua Lanchester charges him with reckless second-degree murder, for allegedly "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by striking her with a hammer," prosecutors said

By Asher Klein and Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Gavel
Getty Images

A grand jury has confirmed a murder charge against a man accused of killing his 76-year-old grandmother in Easton, New Hampshire, last year, prosecutors said Friday.

Joshua Lanchester, 23, was arrested soon after Cynthia Lanchester was found dead at home on North Peak Drive, officials have said. He'd been charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing her death with a deadly weapon, a hammer.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The Grafton County grand jury indictment returned against Lanchester charges him with reckless second-degree murder, for allegedly "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by striking her with a hammer," according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge, or when he would appear in court for his arraignment. Grand juries review serious charges brought by prosecutors to determine whether they should move forward to trial in a higher court.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The attorney general's office has previously said that state police troopers first encountered the Joshua Lanchester when they responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency at the home around 11:41 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2024. They also found Cynthia Lanchester laying on the ground, dead, with an apparent blunt-force trauma wound.

More on the Easton, NH, killing

Easton Sep 28, 2024

23-year-old facing murder charge in his grandmother's death in Easton, NH

Easton Sep 29, 2024

NH woman killed in deadly hammer attack, grandson arrested

This article tagged under:

EastonNew Hampshire
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us