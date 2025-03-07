Man indicted in killing of his grandmother in NH, allegedly by hammer

A grand jury has confirmed a murder charge against a man accused of killing his 76-year-old grandmother in Easton, New Hampshire, last year, prosecutors said Friday.

Joshua Lanchester, 23, was arrested soon after Cynthia Lanchester was found dead at home on North Peak Drive, officials have said. He'd been charged with second-degree murder for recklessly causing her death with a deadly weapon, a hammer.

The Grafton County grand jury indictment returned against Lanchester charges him with reckless second-degree murder, for allegedly "manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by striking her with a hammer," according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge, or when he would appear in court for his arraignment. Grand juries review serious charges brought by prosecutors to determine whether they should move forward to trial in a higher court.

The attorney general's office has previously said that state police troopers first encountered the Joshua Lanchester when they responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency at the home around 11:41 a.m. on Sept. 28, 2024. They also found Cynthia Lanchester laying on the ground, dead, with an apparent blunt-force trauma wound.