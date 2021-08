Police are looking for a person from Easton, Massachusetts, who has been missing for several days.

Jared Etienne left his house at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, and has not returned, Easton police said.

Etienne was last seen wearing a black Under Armour shirt and blue jeans. He drives a white Toyoya Camry with Massachusetts plates 1AGT67.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Easton detectives at 508-230-3322.