Easton police seek missing man in need of medical care

Police in Easton, Massachusetts, are searching for a missing man who is considered endangered.

The man, whose name was not released, is 24 years old. He has autism and left the House of Possibilities on Washington Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities added that he is in need of medical care.

Easton police describe the man as being about 6 feet tall. When he was last seen, he was wearing black shorts and a navy blue or black T-shirt.

The man has family in Brockton and has been located in that city during past incidents, police said.

He is last known to have been on foot, but investigators do not know what direction he is traveling.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.