This New England Ski Area Won’t Open This Winter

President David Beers says the ski and snowtubing area in Skowhegan is not being permanently closed or liquidated

By Melissa Buja

The president of a Maine ski area has announced that he will not be opening this winter.

Due to "several personal and business-related challenges," Eaton Mountain President David Beers said on the company's website that they will take the 2019-20 winter season off to reassess.

"...it is now necessary to take a year off in order to re-position the business so we can operate from a more solid footing and expand & improve upon what is already in place," Beers wrote on the website.

Beers stressed that the ski and snow tubing area in Skowhegan is not being permanently closed or liquidated.

"It is my intention to reopen next season and to continue with the ski area and snow tubing park as the primary focus of the business," he wrote.

Further updates can be found on the Eaton Mountain website.

