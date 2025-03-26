Is Ed Sheeran opening a pub near Boston?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like one of the biggest names in music has something in the works on the North Shore, but some questions remain.

According to a message sent from @IrishEyesPhoto1, Ed Sheeran is apparently behind The Old Phone, a pub that is getting ready to open in Ipswich. An article from Northshore Magazine mentions that "Ed Sheeran is rumored to be building a pub in Ipswich, Massachusetts, this spring" while The Local News says that the town select board has approved of a one-day wine and malt application and a weekday entertainment license for the place on Friday, March 28 at the Old Mill building on the southern edge of Ipswich's downtown area, which brings up the question of whether this is simply just a popup event or the introduction of a permanent spot.

A check on the website for the pub also mentions the March 28 date while an Instagram post from Ed Sheeran HQ refers to the Old Phone website.

Sheeran, who is from Ipswich, England, was recently in Boston, including making a trip to The Dubliner Pub, where he played an acoustic set.

As soon as we get more information on The Old Phone, we will post an update here.

