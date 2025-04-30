Need a carousel or mini Ferris wheel? Edaville rides, attractions up for auction today

​Flying Turtles, a Crazy Bus and a Cranberry Carousel -- it all must go.

The beloved Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver, Massachusetts, is auctioning off dozens of rides and attractions Wednesday starting at 10:30 a.m.

Norton of Michigan has been commissioned to auction the equipment by the new owners, who are redesigning and updating the park at 5 Pine Street.

Here's what's available:

1990 Zamperla Flying Turtles

2015 Zamperla Crazy Bus

2015 Zamperla Cuckoo Caboose

2015 Cranberry Carousel/Willy the Whale

2015 Zamperla Sky Tower

2015 Zamperla Fire Brigade

2015 Zamperla Helicopter/Mini Jet

2015 Aerial Ride

2015 Zamperla mini Ferris wheel

2015 Zamperla Rockin' Tug

2015 Zamperla Convoy

2014 Visa Spinning Lady Bug Coaster

1964 Allen Herschell Astronaut

1998 GR Rondina Clown Train

2006 SBF Balloon Drop

1964 AH Jolly Caterpillar

1986 Chance Carousel (Upgrade Scenery)

A dismantled 1953 Eli Ferris Wheel

1962 Eli Scrambler

1994 ARM Bone Shaker (T.M.)

S & W Jet A Bout

A dismantled Den of Lost Thieves by Sally Dark Rides

Two dismantled Zamperla Pirate Ship rides

Tri-level soft play area

2019 Daniels Wood Land 6-Gun Shooting Gallery

About 20 animated dinosaur figures by World Fun Attractions

​All items must be removed from the property by May 15.

The iconic Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver has not reopened since the pandemic began, leaving many parents holding season passes and tickets they bought more than a year and a half ago.

The park's future had been uncertain since the pandemic. In October 2022, Edaville announced on Facebook that there were two new operators -- Shervin B. Hawley, Managing Partner of Sudbury, Mass., and Brian Fanslau, Operations Partner of Alna, Maine -- who were committed to the long-term success of Edaville as a traditional family park centered on its historic steam locomotives and family-oriented activities.

That year, the new owners said Thomas Land and Dino Land would not be open as they concentrated on how to make the Christmas Festival of Lights one to remember for the park's 75th anniversary.

In February of this year, it was announced that the property had been sold. Now, the new owners will be holding the 44th season of King Richard's Faire starting Aug. 30.

The new owners have apparently expressed interest in retaining the park's railroad that could operate during the holiday season as it has in the past.