2 people found dead at home in Eden, Vermont, police say

Two people were found dead at a home in northern Vermont on Wednesday, state police said.

Everyone involved in the incident in Eden was believed to have been accounted for, and there was no known threat to the community, according to police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't share whether any arrests have been made or what's believed to have led to the people's deaths, nor did they identify the people whose bodies were reported inside a home on Route 100 in a 911 call about 2:09 p.m.

Police were still in the early stages of investigating, including the what caused the two deaths — that will be determined by medical examiners in Burlington, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information on what happened was urged to call police at 802-878-7111 or submit a tip anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Eden is a town of about 1,300 between Stowe and Jay Peak.