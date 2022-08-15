Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MCAS

Education Leaders to Vote on Proposed Raising of MCAS Requirements

Board members say that raising minimum score would help to ensure students are meeting the state's expectations, but the proposal is getting a lot of pushback

By Katelyn Flint

NBC Universal, Inc.

Massachusetts state education officials are set to hold a meeting Monday to discuss potentially raising the MCAS scores students must achieve in order to graduate.

If Education Commissioner Jeff Riley's proposal is approved, the changes would impact incoming ninth grade students. Under the proposal, tenth graders would have to get at least a 486 on the English and math MCAS tests, and a 470 on the science exam. Click here to view the current MCAS requirements from the state's Department of Education.

Board members say that raising minimum score would help to ensure students are meeting the state's expectations of these new MCAS tests, according to The Boston Globe. Proponents also say the heightened requirements would help students be better prepared for their future education and careers.

A letter from nearly 100 state legislators is opposing the change. The Boston Public Schools union is against the idea as well, arguing that raising the scores would disproportionally impact high-need students, lower graduation rates and increase pressure on teachers.

If the vote passes, any student who fails to reach the scores would be required to submit an appeal, retest or complete an Educational Proficiency Plan.

This article tagged under:

MCASMassachusettsDepartment of Educationpublic schools
