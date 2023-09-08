Egg-focused Indian street food chain expanding into Boston area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A group of Indian street food spots that focuses on egg-based dishes will be expanding to the Greater Boston area.

In addition to the Burlington location, another one in Shrewsbury is being planned as well.

The address for the upcoming Egg Holic in Burlington is 10 Wall Street, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for all locations can be found at theeggholic.com.

