Eight people arrested after fight at Rhode Island courthouse

All of those arrested face disorderly conduct and simple assault charges

By Marc Fortier

Eight people were arrested following a fight at a Rhode Island courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Rhode Island State Police said they responded along with Providence police, the Division of Rhode Island Sheriffs and Capitol Police to a disturbance in the fourth floor hallway at the Sixth District Court on 1 Dorrance St. in Providence.

As a result of the disturbance, state police said eight people were taken into custody:

  • Brian Royer, 20, of Providence
  • Jael Baez Fernandez, 20, of Providence
  • Geremy Tavaraz, 23, of Providence
  • Leonardo Brito, 22, of Pawtucket
  • Pedro Dejesus, 39, of Providence
  • Nelson Forkpa, 18, of Providence
  • Randy Espinal, 19, of Providence
  • Luis Dejesus, 19, of Providence

All eight were taken to state police headquarters and arraigned on charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Pedro and Luis Dejesus, Fernandez, Forkpa, Espinal and Brito were also held as bail violators on previous charges and transported to the ACI Intake Center in Cranston. Tavaraz and Royer were released with future court dates.

